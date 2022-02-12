Left Menu

Haryana Minister Vij invites UAE industrialists to invest in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:01 IST
While welcoming the UAE minister to Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, Vij said the city is the best-planned city in India. Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday requested investors from UAE to invest in the state.

He said various steps have been taken by the Haryana government for those investing in the state and several different types of facilities are being provided to them.

Vij made the request while addressing an event attended by UAE Education Minister Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, also a member of the country's ruling family, and the members of his core team, a Haryana government statement said.

While welcoming the UAE minister to Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, Vij said the city is the best-planned city in India.

He said Chandigarh offers various advantages as the city provides smooth connectivity to the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The state home minister also said Haryana is one of the most progressive states of India and is considered an industrial powerhouse of the country.

He also said the state's strategic location is greatly advantageous as nearly 60 per cent of the state falls under the National Capital Region with strong connectivity.

He further said India is making fast progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said growing India-UAE economic and business relations contribute to the stability and strength of a rapidly diversifying and deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries. India wishes to create long-lasting bonds and economic ties with the United Arab Emirates which will nurture seeds of trust and cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

