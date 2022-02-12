Left Menu

2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore destroyed

Several groups from various States have been involved in cultivation of ganja and illegal transportation of the narcotic on the Andhra-Odisha border, he said.He said 1,500 people have been arrested for cultivating the plant and booked 577 cases.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:06 IST
The Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday said they destroyed two lakh kgs of ganja worth over Rs 200 crore today.

They said the narcotic was seized in the last couple of years in the coastal districts of the State.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said the outlawed Maoists were encouraging ganja cultivation which was on in 23 districts in Odisha and 11 mandals in the Visakhapatnam district.

He said as part of operation 'Parivarthan,' 406 special police teams destroyed ganja plantations in 313 villages in the 11 mandals. Several groups from various States have been involved in cultivation of ganja and illegal transportation of the narcotic on the Andhra-Odisha border, he said.

He said 1,500 people have been arrested for cultivating the plant and booked 577 cases. He said the police have seized 314 vehicles involved in the ganja-smuggling.

