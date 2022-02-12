Putin has said nothing to suggest he's preparing invasion - French presidency source
Russian President Vladimir Putin said nothing during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that he indicated he was preparing to invade Ukraine, an official in the French presidency said. "We see no indication in what President Putin says that he is going to go on the offensive," the official told reporters after Macron and Putin spoke on the phone for nearly 90 minutes.
"We are nevertheless extremely vigilant and alert to the Russian (military) posture in order to avoid the worst." France would, however, now be recommending that French nationals avoid trips to Ukraine, the official said.
