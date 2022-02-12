Left Menu

Putin has said nothing to suggest he's preparing invasion - French presidency source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:10 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Russian President Vladimir Putin said nothing during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that he indicated he was preparing to invade Ukraine, an official in the French presidency said. "We see no indication in what President Putin says that he is going to go on the offensive," the official told reporters after Macron and Putin spoke on the phone for nearly 90 minutes.

"We are nevertheless extremely vigilant and alert to the Russian (military) posture in order to avoid the worst." France would, however, now be recommending that French nationals avoid trips to Ukraine, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

