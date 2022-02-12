Left Menu

Russia chases off U.S. submarine from its far east waters, Moscow says

The submarine was spotted near the Kuril islands early on Saturday as Russia was conducting naval exercises with its Pacific Fleet and it was ordered to surface immediately, the Russian ministry was quoted as saying. It said the order was ignored by the U.S. submarine's crew, leading the crew of Russia's Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate to use unspecified "corresponding means" to make the vessel leave.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:14 IST
Russia chases off U.S. submarine from its far east waters, Moscow says
Image Credit: Flickr

A Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific after the submarine ignored a Russian order to surface, Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

The Russian ministry called in the U.S. defence attache after complaining that the submarine had entered its waters, the RIA news agency reported. Tensions between Moscow and Washington are already high over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-putin-speak-ukraine-warnings-mount-2022-02-12. The submarine was spotted near the Kuril islands early on Saturday as Russia was conducting naval exercises with its Pacific Fleet and it was ordered to surface immediately, the Russian ministry was quoted as saying.

It said the order was ignored by the U.S. submarine's crew, leading the crew of Russia's Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate to use unspecified "corresponding means" to make the vessel leave. "The U.S. submarine ... left Russian territorial waters at maximum speed," the defence ministry was quoted as saying.

There was no immediate comment from the United States. Russia's defence minister spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart on Saturday as the United States and other Western nations warned that war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment. U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin started a call later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022