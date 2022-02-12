Left Menu

Delhi girl visiting Churu for job gang-raped, thrown off building’s first floor: Police

A 25-year-old girl visiting Churu in Rajasthan from Delhi for a job interview was allegedly gang-raped and thrown out of a window from the first floor of a building there, police said Saturday. After raping the girl, they tied her hands with a rope and threw her out of a window of the hotels first-floor room, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:14 IST
A 25-year-old girl visiting Churu in Rajasthan from Delhi for a job interview was allegedly gang-raped and thrown out of a window from the first floor of a building there, police said Saturday. The incident happened on Friday near the Churu railway station, police said.

The victim had come from New Delhi on Friday after one of the four accused offered her a job.

Quoting from the victim’s complaint, police said after she reached Churu, the four took her to a hotel, where Devendra Singh and Vikram Singh raped her. After raping the girl, they tied her hands with a rope and threw her out of a window of the hotel's first-floor room, police said. DSP Mamta Saraswat said after a medical examination of the girl, a case of gang-rape and thrashing was registered against the accused. The other two accused were identified as Bhawani Singh and Sunil Rajput. All have been detained and are being interrogated, police said.

