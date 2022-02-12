Left Menu

CoBRA jawan injured in IED blast

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:48 IST
A jawan of CRPF's CoBRA battalion sustained injury in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast suspected to be triggered by Maoists during a search operation in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Saturday, police said.

The injured jawan Tomin Kumar, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was airlifted to Ranchi in a chopper and admitted to hospital, a police officer said.

His condition was stated to be stable.

The blast occurred in Bulbul jungle under Peshrar police station limit when a joint team of the CRPF and the Jharkhand Police were engaged in a search operation against Maoists Earlier, two CoBRA jawans had suffered serious injuries in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Friday and were airlifted to Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

