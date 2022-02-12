Left Menu

Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis

The U.S. picked up intelligence that Russia is looking at Wednesday as a target date for an invasion, according to a U.S. official familiar with the findings. The official, who was not authorised to speak publicly and did so only on condition of anonymity, would not say how definitive the intelligence was.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:53 IST
Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have concluded a call to discuss the crisis in Ukraine as the White House says intelligence shows Russia could invade on short notice.

The call lasted 62 minutes, according to the White House.

Biden planned once again to call on Putin to de-escalate and pull back the well over 100,000 Russia troops that have massed near Ukraine's borders. The U.S. picked up intelligence that Russia is looking at Wednesday as a target date for an invasion, according to a U.S. official familiar with the findings. The official, who was not authorised to speak publicly and did so only on condition of anonymity, would not say how definitive the intelligence was. The White House says publicly that the U.S. does not know with certainty whether Putin is committed to an invasion. Russia denies it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues; NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing ven...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022