India deports 22 Bangladeshi nationals through Assam's Sutarkandi border checkpoint

India on Saturday deported 22 Bangladeshi nationals to Bangladesh through Assam's Sutarkandi border checkpoint.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-02-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 23:02 IST
Bangladeshi nationals at the Assam's Sutarkandi border point. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
According to the reports, the Bangladeshi nationals had entered India without valid documents from different parts of Assam at different times.

The official statement read, "The 22 Bangladeshi nationals were deported through Sutarkandi ICP of Assam's Karimganj district and Shewla ICP of Bangladesh as per the order of the Special DGP (Border), Assam conveyed vide memo no. SDGP(B)/III/Repatriation/690/2021/283 dated 03/02/2022 and Border Guard Battalion, Bangladesh memo no. 44.02.3210.152.01.007.22.13 dated 10/02/2022 and they were handed over by Inspector (Border) Aminul Islam and taken over by Mustak Ahmed of Shewla, Immigration Check Post, Bangladesh." Samarendra Chakraborty, Immigration Officer of Sutarkandi ICP said that the Bangladeshi nationals were lodged at various jails in the state. "Today, a total of 22 Bangladeshi nationals have been deported. They were lodged in jails in Dhubri Guwahati Bongaigaon, Karimgan, Cachar," Samarendra Chakraborty said. (ANI)

