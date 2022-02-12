Power supply to factory cut

Erode (TN) Feb 12 (PTI): Due to non-operation of an effluent treatment plant at a textile bleaching and printing unit here, electricity supply to the factory was disconnected on Saturday. According to the Pollution Control Board (PCB), the unit did not operate the treatment plant and allowed the untreated effluent into drains to merge with the water courses. The PCB officials sent a report to the District Collectorate in this regard and the order to disconnect the power supply to the unit was issued.

