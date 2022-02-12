Left Menu

Breaking nexus between militants and their supporters imperative for defeating terrorism: Bajwa

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-02-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 23:22 IST
Breaking nexus between militants and their supporters imperative for defeating terrorism: Bajwa
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that it was important to break the nexus between militants and their supporters for defeating terrorism.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa visited Panjgur area of the restive Balochistan province and met with troops who repulsed a terrorist attack on a security forces camp on February 2.

The Army said in a statement that while interacting with locals of Panjgur, the COAS appreciated them for their support to law enforcing agencies in fighting the menace of terrorism.

“Breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers/support base is imperative for defeating terrorism,” General Bajwa said.

He also assured the locals of Army’s all out support for creating an environment for prosperity and development of the area, particularly in ensuring timely completion of ongoing socio-economic projects.

The COAS said that terrorists won’t be allowed to reverse the hard earned gains irrespective of the challenges.

Bajwa emphasised on maintaining a high standard of operational readiness to fail hostile efforts to destabilise Balochistan and ensure safety and security of the local population.

It was the second visit of Bajwa to the violence-hit region within a week after he visited Naushki along with Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 8.

At least 20 militants and nine soldiers were killed in the attack on security forces in Panjgur and Naushki on February 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues; NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing ven...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022