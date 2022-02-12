EU not closing diplomatic missions in Kyiv, foreign policy chief says
The European Union is not withdrawing its diplomatic presence from Ukraine, its foreign policy chief said on Saturday, after the United States warned that Russian forces could invade at any time.
"The EU and its member states are coordinating their actions in view of the current threats on Ukraine. Our diplomatic missions are not closing. They remain in Kyiv and continue to operate in support to EU citizens and in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities," Josep Borrell said in a statement.
"We recall that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response," Borrell said.
