Left Menu

EU not closing diplomatic missions in Kyiv, foreign policy chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 23:35 IST
EU not closing diplomatic missions in Kyiv, foreign policy chief says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is not withdrawing its diplomatic presence from Ukraine, its foreign policy chief said on Saturday, after the United States warned that Russian forces could invade at any time.

"The EU and its member states are coordinating their actions in view of the current threats on Ukraine. Our diplomatic missions are not closing. They remain in Kyiv and continue to operate in support to EU citizens and in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities," Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"We recall that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response," Borrell said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues; NFL-Doormat no more, Bengals take improbable script to Super Bowl and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing ven...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022