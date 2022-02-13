Sudan's Burhan says Israel visits for security cooperation, dismisses sanctions
Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Saturday that a series of meetings between Sudanese and Israeli officials were part of security and intelligence cooperation, and not political in nature.
Asked about relations with the United States, he said Washington was receiving inaccurate information and that sanctions or the threat of sanctions were "of no use".
