Tunisia president names a new temporary Supreme Judiciary Council

Tunisia's president issued a decree on Saturday to establish a provisional Supreme Judiciary Council, effectively replacing the present council, the Tunisian presidency announced on Facebook.

Late last week President Kais Saied said he would issue a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)