Tunisia president names a new temporary Supreme Judiciary Council
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-02-2022 04:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 04:49 IST
Tunisia's president issued a decree on Saturday to establish a provisional Supreme Judiciary Council, effectively replacing the present council, the Tunisian presidency announced on Facebook.
Late last week President Kais Saied said he would issue a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.
