Left Menu

Mumbai: 5 quacks held for running clinic in Goregaon

Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested five quacks from Goregaon, for allegedly running a medical clinic without a valid degree.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-02-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 09:08 IST
Mumbai: 5 quacks held for running clinic in Goregaon
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested five quacks from Goregaon, for allegedly running a medical clinic without a valid degree. The arrested accused have been identified as Ibrar Sayyed age (24) compounder, Sarvesh Yadav (31), Chhotelal Yadav (33), Omprakash Yadav (45) and Sapna Yadav (29).

According to the information received from Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch, five clinics were being run without a doctor's certificate in Goregaon's Dongri and Prem Nagar area. Based on a tip-off, the crime branch officials acted as a patient and went to the clinics to arrest them.

When the crime branch officials asked for a degree, no one was able to produce the degree as they had none and one of the accused used to treat people as a compounder. The police have registered a case under Section 419, 420 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hidden from public, lawmakers; U.S. energy department advances $6 billion nuclear plant program and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022