Mumbai: 5 quacks held for running clinic in Goregaon

Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested five quacks from Goregaon, for allegedly running a medical clinic without a valid degree. The arrested accused have been identified as Ibrar Sayyed age (24) compounder, Sarvesh Yadav (31), Chhotelal Yadav (33), Omprakash Yadav (45) and Sapna Yadav (29).

According to the information received from Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch, five clinics were being run without a doctor's certificate in Goregaon's Dongri and Prem Nagar area. Based on a tip-off, the crime branch officials acted as a patient and went to the clinics to arrest them.

When the crime branch officials asked for a degree, no one was able to produce the degree as they had none and one of the accused used to treat people as a compounder. The police have registered a case under Section 419, 420 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)