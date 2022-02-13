Left Menu

Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown

Reuters | Honolulu | Updated: 13-02-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 09:25 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday the risk of Russian military action in Ukraine is high and imminent enough to justify the departure of much of the staff at U.S. embassy in Kyiv, which the State Department announced earlier.

Speaking at a news conference in Honolulu, where he met with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Blinken reiterated that the diplomatic path with Russia over Ukraine remained open and the way to pursue that was for Moscow to de-escalate.

