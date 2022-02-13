Left Menu

ED arrests Hyderabad jeweller under PMLA in loan fraud case

Enforcement Directorate has arrested Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Partner of Ghanshayamdas Gems and Jewels in a loan fraud case, the agency informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 11:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Enforcement Directorate has arrested Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Partner of Ghanshayamdas Gems and Jewels in a loan fraud case, the agency informed on Sunday. Agarwal was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 on Friday in a case in which Hyderabad State Bank of India (SBI) suffered a loss of Rs 67 Crore, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, ED wrote, "The agency has arrested Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Partner of Ghanshayamdas Gems and Jewels, under PMLA, 2002 on Friday in a loan fraud case in which SBI, Hyderabad, suffered a loss of Rs 67 Crore." "The Court has remanded the accused to 15 days of judicial custody," ED tweeted further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

