Left Menu

CRPF pays tribute to Officer who lost his life in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday paid tributes to Assistant Commandant Shanti Bhushan Tirki of 168 Battalion in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur city who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals yesterday.

ANI | Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 13-02-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 11:38 IST
CRPF pays tribute to Officer who lost his life in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday paid tributes to Assistant Commandant Shanti Bhushan Tirki of 168 Battalion in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur city who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals yesterday. IGP Bastar P Sundarraj, IG CRPF Saket Singh, Collector Bastar and other officials were also present in the wreath-laying ceremony of Shanti Bhushan Tirki.

The assistant commandant of the CRPF 168 battalion was killed in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle of Putkel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj on Saturday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also condoled the demise of CRPF personnel yesterday.

"Received the sad news of the martyrdom of Assistant Commandant of CRPF, SB Tirkey today in the Naxalite encounter in Bijapur district. May God give courage to his family members," Baghel tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022