U.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine

U.S. staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) started to withdraw by car from the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, amid fears of a possible Russian invasion. The OSCE did not respond to a request for comment.

The United States and its allies have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine right away to avoid an invasion, including a possible air assault, warning an attack could occur at any time. Russia has accused Western nations of spreading lies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)