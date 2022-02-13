Left Menu

U.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Donetsk | Updated: 13-02-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 12:16 IST
U.S. staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) started to withdraw by car from the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, amid fears of a possible Russian invasion. The OSCE did not respond to a request for comment.

The United States and its allies have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine right away to avoid an invasion, including a possible air assault, warning an attack could occur at any time. Russia has accused Western nations of spreading lies.

