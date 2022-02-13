Modi govt approves Rs 26,275 cr scheme for continuation of police modernisation

The Modi government has approved the continuation of a mega police modernisation scheme for five years up to 2025-26 with a financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore.

The Union Home Ministry said the scheme includes security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern states and Maoists-affected areas, for raising new battalions, developing high-tech forensic laboratories and other investigation tools.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF), an official statement said.

The approval for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 moves forward the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to modernise and improve the functioning of the police forces of states and union territories, it said.

This scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes that contribute to the modernisation and improvement with a total central financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore, the statement said.

It said provision has been made under the scheme for internal security, law and order and adoption of modern technology by police.

Assistance will be given to states for narcotics control and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country.

A central outlay of Rs 18,839 crore has been earmarked for security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency affected northeastern states and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

According to the statement, Rs 4,846 will be given by the central government for the modernisation of state police forces.

To develop operationally independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities in states and union territories for aiding scientific and timely investigation, Rs 2,080.50 crore will be given.

With the implementation of the 'National Policy and Action Plan' for combating Maoists or LWE, the LWE violence incidents have come down drastically, the statement said.

To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE-related schemes with a central outlay of Rs 8,689 crore have been approved. These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to most LWE-affected districts and districts of concern to consolidate the gains, it said.

For the raising of India Reserve Battalions or Specialised India Reserve Battalions, a central outlay of Rs 350 crore has been approved.

The statement said Rs 50 crore has been approved under the central sector scheme of Assistance to States and Union Territories for narcotics control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)