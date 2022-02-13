Left Menu

Sack Assam CM for remarks against Rahul Gandhi, demands Cong leader Aswani Kumar

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar on Sunday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and demanded that he should be sacked from the chief minister's post.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar on Sunday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and demanded that he should be sacked from the chief minister's post. Ashwani Kumar supported Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda to sack Assam Chief Minister.

"It is absolutely reprehensible and I fully endorse the views expressed by KCR, the Prime Minister must take purposive steps to ensure that this kind of language is never used in future against anyone whatsoever," Kumar said. The words used by the Sarma is shameful and condemn the strongest term cutting across the party lines, he added.

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, the Assam Chief Minister recently criticised Rahul Gandhi and said, "He seeks proof from our Army of the surgical strike, did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?" (ANI)

