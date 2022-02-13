Left Menu

Police seen as insensitive towards commoners; corruption complaints against IPS officers: Par panel

A Parliamentary panel has expressed anguish that the public image of police across the country is negative and police are often seen as insensitive towards the common man and vulnerable sections.The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, also noted with concern that corruption complaints were filed against some IPS officers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 14:50 IST
Police seen as insensitive towards commoners; corruption complaints against IPS officers: Par panel
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has expressed anguish that the public image of police across the country is negative and police are often seen as insensitive towards the common man and vulnerable sections.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, also noted with concern that corruption complaints were filed against some IPS officers. "The committee notes with anguish that the public image of police throughout the country is more on a negative side," it said in its report submitted to the Parliament this week.

The panel said the police are often seen as insensitive towards the common man and vulnerable sections. "While there is no denying the fact that various reasons could be attributed to such behaviour on the part of the police, emphasis on right training in this regard is one of the ways to develop such attributes in the police personnel," it said.

The committee said it is of the considered view that the shift from an entitlement-based approach to a rights-based approach is needed for a positive change in the attitude of police personnel.

The committee, therefore, recommended that training institutes should ensure that inculcating soft skills in police personnel must always be the priority and focal point of their training modules.

It also noted with concern the corruption complaints against some IPS Officers.

The committee, therefore, recommended that the faculty members of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, where IPS officers are trained, should chalk out a programme during the lean period of their training calendar to visit the districts and assess the performance of the probationary officers at the ground level.

In view of the committee, this would provide a practical assessment of the shortcomings and lacunae which could be eliminated through further improvement in the training modules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022