Left Menu

MP: 11 villagers held, 27 booked for stopping Dalit man's marriage procession, ransacking venue

Eleven people were arrested and 27 others booked for allegedly obstructing the marriage procession of a Dalit man in Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.These people had stopped the kin of groom Rajesh Ahirwar from using a music system as well as taking out a procession late Saturday night in Kachnaria village, had ransacked the wedding venue and assaulted some persons there, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.The collector and I visited the village and spoke to the grooms family.

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 13-02-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 15:34 IST
MP: 11 villagers held, 27 booked for stopping Dalit man's marriage procession, ransacking venue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven people were arrested and 27 others booked for allegedly obstructing the marriage procession of a Dalit man in Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.

These people had stopped the kin of groom Rajesh Ahirwar from using a music system as well as taking out a procession late Saturday night in Kachnaria village, had ransacked the wedding venue and assaulted some persons there, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.

''The collector and I visited the village and spoke to the groom's family. We booked 38 people, of which 11 have been arrested after a search operation in the area. The marriage procession, which included a sound system, was taken out on Sunday morning,'' the SP informed.

Three of the accused had gun licences and the process to get them cancelled had begun, he said.

Several police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP said, adding that the family of the groom has been assured of all help and safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022