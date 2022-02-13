Left Menu

Sensitive polling booths increase: Police

The sensitive polling stations have increased in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.According to police attached to the election section, the urban local body elections would be conducted for the Erode Municipal Corporation, four Municipalities and 42 Town Panchayats on February 19.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 15:48 IST
The sensitive polling stations have increased in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

According to police attached to the election section, the urban local body elections would be conducted for the Erode Municipal Corporation, four Municipalities, and 42 Town Panchayats on February 19. The votes would be counted on February 22.

The police officials said for the peaceful conduct of the election, 1,221 booths were formed in 401 places in the district. They verified each and every area in the 401 places. Till last week, they found 133 polling stations were sensitive. After further investigations, they declared on Sunday that 184 polling stations were sensitive and located in 72 places, where additional armed policemen would be deployed. Further, more CCTV cameras would be installed to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the Erode Municipal Corporation said for violation of election norms, the civic body has received 13 complaints from the general public and was investigating the matter.

Similarly, the TASMAC officials declared that due to the election, the outlets and their attached bars would be closed on February 17, 18, 19, and 22 in the district.

