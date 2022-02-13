Woman from Zimbabwe held with heroin, meth worth Rs 60 cr at Mumbai airport

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 15:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Zimbabwean woman was held at the Mumbai international airport allegedly with heroin and methamphetamine worth Rs 60 crore, an official of the Customs' Air Intelligence Unit said on Sunday.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday after arriving here on a medical visa from Harare in the southern African nation via Kigali on a RwandAir flight, he said.

''A search of her baggage revealed 7.006 kilograms of a yellowish powder, identified as heroin after tests, and 1.480 kg white crystal methamphetamine granules. The contraband, cumulatively worth Rs 60 crore, was hidden in two bags and two file folders,'' he informed.

She will be produced in court later in the day, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

