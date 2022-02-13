Left Menu

Woman, 2 children found hanging at home in R'than; husband, father-in-law booked

According to the womans husband, he was not present at the house during the time of the incident and he brought down their bodies later on, police said.The deceased were identified as Sadhna 32 and her children Geeta 6 and Amit 4.It appears to be a case of a family dispute.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 16:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman and her two children were found hanging from the ceiling of a room in their house in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Sunday. According to the woman's husband, he was not present at the house during the time of the incident and he brought down their bodies, later on, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sadhna (32) and her children Geeta (6) and Amit (4).

It appears to be a case of a family dispute. Based on the report given by the woman's relatives, a case of murder has been registered against her husband and father-in-law for allegedly torturing her, Ambarpura Station House Officer Gajvir Singh said.

The woman's husband has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, the official said. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, he said.

