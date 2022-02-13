2 labourers killed as wooden objects at under-construction temple in R'than collapse

Two labourers died and three others were injured after wooden objects at an under-construction temple collapsed in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kaluram Garasiya (23) and Raju (25), while the three other workers who were injured, were admitted to the government hospital in Chittorgarh, Rashmi Station House Officer Shivlal Meena said. He said that the bodies of the deceased were kept in the mortuary and that post-mortem will be conducted upon the arrival of their relatives.

The building contractor had been booked for negligence and further inquiry was underway, the official said.

