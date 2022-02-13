Left Menu

2 labourers killed as wooden objects at under-construction temple in R'than collapse

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 16:13 IST
2 labourers killed as wooden objects at under-construction temple in R'than collapse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers died and three others were injured after wooden objects at an under-construction temple collapsed in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kaluram Garasiya (23) and Raju (25), while the three other workers who were injured, were admitted to the government hospital in Chittorgarh, Rashmi Station House Officer Shivlal Meena said. He said that the bodies of the deceased were kept in the mortuary and that post-mortem will be conducted upon the arrival of their relatives.

The building contractor had been booked for negligence and further inquiry was underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022