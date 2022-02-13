Left Menu

Union budget aims at growth of entire nation, says Minister L Murugan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 16:36 IST
Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was aimed at the growth and progress of the entire nation, without targeting any specific state, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L Murugan said on Sunday.

Highlighting various features in the budget like the expansion of PM's e-Vidya program to 200 TV channels for education, digital university and 23 tele-mental health centers, he said that this was a part of a vision for the coming 25 years.

The Finance Minister has given priority to the development and progress of the entire nation without considering any individual state, Murugan told reporters here.

He said that that announcement of 400 Vande Bharat Trains in addition to 102 such trains in the pipeline was welcomed by all and developing one station, one product will benefit the farmers.

The budget also announced Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) to bring safe water to 2.86 crore households through tap connection, in line with the Centre's rural water supply project launched in 2019, he said.

Asked about demands from industrialists in Tamil Nadu for bringing down the raw material prices, Murugan said the budget has many features for the benefit of MSMEs, like Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, as a result of which Coimbatore alone benefited to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore. Besides, the government has fulfilled various demands from Tamil Nadu from time to time, he said.

The linking of Godavari, Pennar, and Cauvery rivers will largely benefit Tamil Nadu, Murugan said.

He refused to respond to queries on the proroguing of the West Bengal Assembly by the Governor.

''No political questions, only budget,'' he quipped.

