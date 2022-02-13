3 held for cow smuggling in R'than's Alwar

Three alleged cow smugglers were arrested and a cow was rescued from their possession in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

Accused Dinesh Dhiwar (35), Jagat Yadav (27) and Jagjit Singh alias Jeeta (39) have been arrested and a case has been registered against them at Sheikhpur Ahir police station. A jeep has also been seized from their possession, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Shantanu Kumar Singh said. A few days ago, the police here had arrested a man who was accused of cow slaughter and was absconding for five months.

