Left Menu

3 held for cow smuggling in R'than's Alwar

Three alleged cow smugglers were arrested and a cow was rescued from their possession in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said on Sunday.Accused Dinesh Dhiwar 35, Jagat Yadav 27 and Jagjit Singh alias Jeeta 39 have been arrested and a case has been registered against them at Sheikhpur Ahir police station.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 17:13 IST
3 held for cow smuggling in R'than's Alwar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three alleged cow smugglers were arrested and a cow was rescued from their possession in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

Accused Dinesh Dhiwar (35), Jagat Yadav (27) and Jagjit Singh alias Jeeta (39) have been arrested and a case has been registered against them at Sheikhpur Ahir police station. A jeep has also been seized from their possession, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Shantanu Kumar Singh said. A few days ago, the police here had arrested a man who was accused of cow slaughter and was absconding for five months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022