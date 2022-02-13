German's Scholz warns of sanctions, calls on Russia to deescalate
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-02-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 19:50 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia on Sunday to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis and warned Russia it would face sanctions if it invades.
He was speaking on the eve of a trip to Kyiv and Moscow for talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER: Russia's risky options beyond full Ukraine attack
Ukraine reports record 37,351 COVID daily cases - ministry
World News Roundup: Russian buildup at Ukraine border includes blood for wounded, U.S. officials say; Turkey's Erdogan threatens media with reprisals over 'harmful' content and more
EXCLUSIVE-Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine, adding to U.S. concern, officials say
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine