CBI registers cases against accused involved in intentionally targeting Judges, Judiciary on online platforms

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered several cases against the accused allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the judges and judiciary through interviews/social media/posts/speeches on online platforms, maliciously attributing ulterior motives in delivery of orders/judgements. The cases/FIRs have been registered on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, the official press release informed.

Searches were conducted at as many as 10 locations including offices, residential premises of the accused and suspects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wherein incriminating pieces of evidence were recovered. The CBI has also arrested three accused including an advocate and a businessman from Hyderabad.

The arrested accused were produced before the Jurisdictional Court at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and were remanded to judicial custody. Investigation in the cases is underway. (ANI)

