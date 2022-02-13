Key bridge to U.S. still shut as Canada police clear protesters

Canadian police cleared protesters and vehicles that had blocked a vital trade route along the border with the United States, with some arrests, but the bridge was not yet open to traffic on Sunday. The arrests came after a tense standoff between Canadian police and demonstrators since Friday when a court order and threats of arrest failed to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, which entered its sixth day on Sunday.

