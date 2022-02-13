Left Menu

BSF seizes 15 gold biscuits worth Rs 90 lakh from Indo-Bangladesh border, Indian smuggler apprehended

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended an Indian smuggler on Sunday with 15 gold biscuits weighing 1,749.18 grams from the India-Bangladesh border.

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:19 IST
BSF seizes 15 gold biscuits worth Rs 90 lakh from Indo-Bangladesh border, Indian smuggler apprehended
Indian smuggler apprehended by BSF . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended an Indian smuggler on Sunday with 15 gold biscuits weighing 1,749.18 grams from the India-Bangladesh border. As per the BSF, the price of the seized gold biscuits is approximately Rs 90 lakh in the Indian market.

"On February 12, troops of Border Out Post Khanjipur received the information that smugglers had left for Kanaikuli bus stop through a bus. The bus was stopped by the BSF troops at the Kanaikuli bus stop and apprehended the smuggler. After a thorough search of the smuggler, 15 gold biscuits were recovered from him," the BSF said in an official statement. During preliminary interrogation, as per the BSF, the apprehended smuggler has been identified as one 36-year-old Hanif Mandal.

The BSF has alleged that the smuggler has revealed that he had taken these gold biscuits from one Hashid Sheikh. "The seized gold biscuits and the apprehended smuggler have been handed over to the Customs Office, Tihatta for further legal action," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022