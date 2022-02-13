Left Menu

Cash, gold, drugs worth Rs 11 cr seized in run up to UP phase 2 polls: Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:23 IST
Cash, gold, drugs worth Rs 11 cr seized in run up to UP phase 2 polls: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Unaccounted cash, precious metals like gold and silver, illicit liquor and drugs totalling over Rs 11 crore have been seized since January in the nine districts of Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls are scheduled for Monday, according to the police.

Over 2,000 illegal firearms and 165 kg of explosives have also been recovered while preventive action taken against 4.40 lakh people who are likely to disrupt peace during the polls, the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

These seizures and action under the Criminal Procedure Code have come since the model code of conduct for the polls came into force in January till the second week of February, the police said.

Voting will take place on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm across 55 Assembly constituencies of Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur in western part of the state.

“In the second phase of polls in nine districts, a total of 1.33 lakh licensed firearms have been deposited with the police since the model code of conduct came into force. Another 16 weapons have been seized while licenses of 32 arms have been cancelled,” the Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement.

“In view of the apprehension of breach of peace during elections, 27,062 actions have been taken under CrPC sections 107/116 against 4.77 lakh persons while 4.40 lakh persons have been bound under the CrPC section 116(3),” they said.

The preventive action in such cases under CrPC provisions refers to surety bonds to be given by those who are likely to commit acts to disturb public tranquility and breach peace, according to officials.

The police said they have also recovered 2,053 illegal arms, 1,835 cartridges and 165 kg of explosives during the period. As per instructions of the Election Commission, a total of Rs 3.49 crore unaccounted cash, precious metals worth Rs 2.88 crore have been seized during checking till Sunday, the police said.

Illegal liquor worth Rs 4.62 crore, drugs worth Rs 4.03 crore have also been recovered since the model code came into effect, they added.

A total of 128 cognizable offenses and 24 non-cognizable offenses cases have been registered in the second phase districts so far for violating the code of conduct, while 79 cases have been registered regarding violation of the election-related guidelines, it said. The first phase of Assembly elections for 58 seats of 11 districts in western Uttar Pradesh were held on February 10. The elections are being held in seven phases this time and the results will be announced on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022