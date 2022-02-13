Shopping complex-cum-residential building gutted in fire in J-K's Doda

A three-storied shopping complex-cum-residential building was gutted in fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, but no loss of life was reported, officials said.

The incident occurred in Bhaderwah town. It took fire services over two hours to douse the flames with the active assistance of the Army and locals, they said. Incharge of Fire services Bhadarwah Zakir Hussain Butt said fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes averting a major tragedy in the thickly populated area.

He said three shops and the third floor of the building were reduced to ashes. Several LPG cylinders were taken out by the firemen during the fire fighting operation, Butt said. According to initial reports, the building caught fire due to a leak in a cooking gas cylinder, the officials said, adding police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

