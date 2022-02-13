Left Menu

Missing man found dead on Someshwara beach

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:23 IST
A 32-year-old man, reported missing from Sankolige in Ullal near here, was found dead on the Someshwara beach on Sunday evening, police sources said.

Bhaskar Naik was missing since Saturday night and family members had filed a missing complaint with the police.

The man’s body was found this evening at the Someshwara beach within Ullal police station limits. Police suspect that it is a case of suicide. A case has been registered.

