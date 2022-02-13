DYSP booked on cheating, forgery charges for filing wrong affidavit to get promotion: Police

A senior police officer has been booked on charges of cheating and forgery for securing his promotion on the basis of a wrong affidavit, concealing a criminal case registered against him in an Agra police station.

The case of cheating and forgery against Deputy superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Tyagi was registered here on a complaint by Bulandshahr’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajarang Bali Chaurasia, an official said on Sunday.

Before his promotion as DySP and subsequent posting as a circle officer here, Tyagi was working as an inspector in the Special Operation Group of the UP police when a criminal case was lodged against him at Rakabganj police station in Agra.

He was promoted last month on the basis of seniority but before his promotion, he was required to give an affidavit to the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters disclosing various details, including criminal antecedents, if any, the official said.

In his affidavit, Tyagi, however, did not disclose the criminal case registered against him under various sections of the IPC in Agra. This came to light following the verification of his affidavit and he was ordered to be prosecuted for cheating and forgery by the UP PHQ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)