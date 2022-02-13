Left Menu

DYSP booked on cheating, forgery charges for filing wrong affidavit to get promotion: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:31 IST
DYSP booked on cheating, forgery charges for filing wrong affidavit to get promotion: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A senior police officer has been booked on charges of cheating and forgery for securing his promotion on the basis of a wrong affidavit, concealing a criminal case registered against him in an Agra police station.

The case of cheating and forgery against Deputy superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Tyagi was registered here on a complaint by Bulandshahr’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajarang Bali Chaurasia, an official said on Sunday.

Before his promotion as DySP and subsequent posting as a circle officer here, Tyagi was working as an inspector in the Special Operation Group of the UP police when a criminal case was lodged against him at Rakabganj police station in Agra.

He was promoted last month on the basis of seniority but before his promotion, he was required to give an affidavit to the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters disclosing various details, including criminal antecedents, if any, the official said.

In his affidavit, Tyagi, however, did not disclose the criminal case registered against him under various sections of the IPC in Agra. This came to light following the verification of his affidavit and he was ordered to be prosecuted for cheating and forgery by the UP PHQ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022