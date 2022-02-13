2 held for robbing textile merchant of Rs 12 lakh in Ghaziabad

Police in Loni here arrested two people on charges of robbing a textile merchant of Rs 12 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

Shanu alias Sahil (23) and Tauheed (20), residents of Delhi’s Kabeer Nagar Colony were arrested from Nithora village. Cash amounting to Rs 1.04 lakh, two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and a motorcycle bearing a fake registration number were seized from them, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

Their three other accomplices Sonu, Faizan and Shahrukh are absconding, Raja said.

The accused revealed to the police that they conducted a thorough recce of the wholesale textile showroom at Ikram Nagar, following which the two arrested men and Faizan robbed the owner by holding all the staff members at gunpoint. Sonu and Shahrukh were on their motorcycles to monitor the situation outside the showroom, they said.

