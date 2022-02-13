Sri Lankan military delegation visits Pune for 9th Army to Army Staff Talks

A delegation of Sri Lankan armed forces officers was on a three-day visit to India between February 10 and 12 as part of the 9th Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST) organised by Agnibaaz Division under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command at Pune.

A defence statement said the aim of AAST was to foster better coordination between the two militaries, with both countries discussing agenda points focusing on key issues related to training, the conduct of bilateral and multilateral exercises, enhancing relations in fields of arts, sports & cultural exchanges. The SL delegation visited the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) and National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla on February 11, where it interacted with the commandant and faculty on the training methodology and best practices being undertaken at MILIT. The delegation, which was briefed on armed forces related technological studies being undertaken at MILIT, also interacted with Sri Lankan Army student officers attending the DSTSC course at the premier institute.

It said they also visited the National Defence Academy (NDA) with the aim of enhancing cooperation as part of the 'Training Exchange Program' between both countries.

The delegation interacted with Sri Lankan cadets undergoing training at NDA and called on NDA Commandant Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor.

The Srilankan delegation also visited the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune, where a combat engineer demonstration was organized for them.

