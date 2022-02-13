Ambulance driver shot dead by bike-borne assailants: Police

An ambulance driver was shot dead by two bike-borne men outside a clinic in Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Brij Mohan, 29, who lived in the Vijay Vihar area with his wife and a son, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the ambulance driver was shot dead over a dispute over parking space for hospital ambulances, a senior police officer said.

The police said the assailants fired at Mohan on Friday afternoon when he was waiting outside a clinic in Vijay Vihar and suffered bullet injuries in his chest.

The matter was reported to police around 2 pm by Mohan’s wife, who said she was at a clinic when two assailants fired at her husband and fled, police said.

Mohan was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, they said.

''We have registered a case over the incident and a probe is underway. Prima facie, the issue seems to be a dispute over the parking of hospital ambulances. The accused have been identified and efforts are being made to nab them,” said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

Investigation so far has revealed that the accused also work with hospitals and are known to the victim, police said.

They would often fight over parking spaces at hospitals, police said, adding they are investigating the matter as the deceased was also involved in criminal cases. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

CCTV cameras installed at and around the scene of the crime has been scanned and analysed further to ascertain the exact sequence of event and the routes taken by the accused men after the crime,” police added.

