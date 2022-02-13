Left Menu

Exchange of fire between police, cow smugglers in R'than; 26 animals rescued

Twenty six cattle, including cows, were rescued while another three died following a brief exchange of fire between the police and alleged cow smugglers during night patrolling in Bharatpur, officials said on Sunday.On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the alleged cow smugglers opened fire at the night patrolling team as it chased the truck in which the animals were being illegally transported.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 22:33 IST
Twenty six cattle, including cows, were rescued while another three died following a brief exchange of fire between the police and alleged cow smugglers during night patrolling in Bharatpur, officials said on Sunday.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the alleged cow smugglers opened fire at the night patrolling team as it chased the truck in which the animals were being illegally transported. The police, too, opened fire in self-defence.

During the exchange of fire, the truck hit the divider and then rammed into a tree. One of the accused named Zamod Meo (35) fell out of the truck. He sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital. The others managed to escape, police said.

While 26 cows and other cattle were rescued, three were found dead, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused and the truck seized, police said.

