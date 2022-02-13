Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 22:36 IST
At least 12 accidental vehicles damaged as fire breaks out in police godown
At least 12 accidental vehicles were damaged when a major fire broke out at a police godown in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur on Sunday, police said.

A call regarding a blaze at a police godown was received at the control room of the Delhi Fire Service at 12.42 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the site, a Fire Service official said.

According to the police, head constable Prahlad noticed the fire in a centralised pit used for keeping accidental vehicles and chassis of southwest district.

He immediately called the control room, following which fire tenders were called to the spot, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said there were 300-400 four-wheeler accidental cases in the godown and of them 10 to 12 car chassis caught fire.

Some chassis of two-wheelers also got damaged in the blaze, he added.

However, the fire department officials claimed that the blaze damaged around 250 two-wheelers and 100 four-wheelers in the godown.

There were no records of the registration number of vehicles in the godown, they alleged.

The DCP said, ''The exact number of vehicles damaged will be tallied from the list and records of concerned police stations. The cause of the fire is being ascertained by a forensic team. We have registered a case at Sagarpur police station and investigation is underway.'' ''No casualty was reported in the incident due to the prompt and timely response of the deployed staff. A major incident of fire has been dealt with utmost professionalism,” he added.

