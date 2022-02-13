Left Menu

Maha: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

Police have registered a case against a 26-year-old man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.The case was registered against Arfat Shakil Sayyed based on a complaint by his wife, 23, he said.In her complaint, the victim said she got married to Sayyed in 2019 and they have a child.

In her complaint, the victim said she got married to Sayyed in 2019 and they have a child. However, he had recently dropped her at her parents' house and did not come to meet her. She came to know about his extra-marital affair. On Sunday, when she confronted him about it, he abused her and also beat her up. After that, he uttered 'talaq' word three times to divorce her, the official from Wagle Estate police station said.

Based on his wife's complaint, police booked him under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) and also section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, against the man.

