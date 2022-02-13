Left Menu

2 arrested for theft at shrine in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-02-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 23:18 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it has solved the case of theft at the revered shrine of Dastageer Sahib here with the arrest of two people.

Thieves had broken into the temple in Khanyar area of the city Wednesday night and stole valuables from its donation box.

A case was registered on Thursday and investigation was initiated, a police spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, officers zeroed in on one suspect, identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Harden Kupwara, he said. Two special teams were constituted to nab him.

He was arrested from Lolab area of Kupwara on Sunday, the spokesman said.

During questioning, Mir confessed to his involvement in the theft at the shrine along with his accomplice Jaffar Ahmad Mir who was subsequently arrested.

On their instance, stolen cash amounting to Rs 8,090 was recovered, the spokesman said.

He said during the course of investigation, they further disclosed their involvement in other theft cases in Srinagar along with three more associates.

The other three accused were also arrested and jewellery items worth several lakh rupees were recovered from their possession.

