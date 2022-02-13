Former Sudanese sovereign council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested near home - family source
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 13-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 23:29 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Former Sudanese sovereign council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman has been arrested near his home, a family source said on Sunday.
His arrest follows the detention of two other politicians last week. All three were part of a task force working to dismantle the network of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir's government and had spoken out against continuing military rule.
Also Read: Security forces fire tear gas as Sudanese defy protest ban
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudanese
Advertisement