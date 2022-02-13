Left Menu

Former Sudanese sovereign council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested near home - family source

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 13-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Former Sudanese sovereign council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman has been arrested near his home, a family source said on Sunday.

His arrest follows the detention of two other politicians last week. All three were part of a task force working to dismantle the network of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir's government and had spoken out against continuing military rule.

Also Read: Security forces fire tear gas as Sudanese defy protest ban

