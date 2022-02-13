Left Menu

Nearly 794 companies of Central police forces deployed for second phase of UP Polls, eight seats classified under 'sensitive' category

The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which will be held on 55 seats on Monday, will have the deployment of 794 companies of the Central police forces, according to the Election Commission.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-02-2022 23:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which will be held on 55 seats on Monday, will have the deployment of 794 companies of the Central police forces, according to the Election Commission. As many as eight seats have been put under the sensitive category that include Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan, and Gangoh.

In the second phase, 4,917 polling centers have been kept in the sensitive category along with a total of 436 majras/localities. Out of the 794 companies of the forces, the largest chunk of 733 companies will be deployed for the security of the polling booth.

As many as 50 companies will be deployed for the law and order duty while three companies will be deployed for the EVM security. For security purposes, 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors of the Uttar Pradesh police have also been deployed along with 54,670 constables, 43,397 Homeguards, 930 PRD Jawans, 18 company PAC, and 7,746 Village chowkidars will be deployed for second phase security duty.

Total 79 Model Code of Conduct violations cases were registered in second phase polling assemblies. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray for the 55-member Assembly seats in the second phase with two crore voters.

The voting will begin at 7 am tomorrow and will end at 6 pm. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

