Former Sudanese transitional council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested - family source

All three men were part of a power-sharing arrangement between civilians and military men set up after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The military dissmissed the body, known as the Sovereign Council, in a coup last October.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 00:50 IST
A former member of Sudan's dissolved transitional council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman, has been arrested, a family source said on Sunday.

His arrest follows the detention of two other prominent politicians, Wagdi Salih and Khalid Omer Yousif, last week. All three men were part of a power-sharing arrangement between civilians and military men set up after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The military dissmissed the body, known as the Sovereign Council, in a coup last October. The three men, who were held in detention for about one month after the coup, had engaged in a war of words with military leaders prior to the takeover. Yousif, Salih, and Suleiman were also part of a task force working to dismantle Bashir's political and financial network.

The public prosecutor's office could not be reached for comment on the latest arrest.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

