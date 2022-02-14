Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine's leader invites Biden to visit soon

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy invited U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine soon when they spoke by phone on Sunday, Zelenskiy's office said. Tensions have been rising for weeks over Russia's troop build-up near Ukraine and Washington has said an invasion could happen anytime. Moscow denies planning one.

U.S.-Canada bridge to reopen Sunday after police clear protesters

North America's busiest trade link will reopen for traffic on Sunday, ending a six-day blockade, a top U.S. official said, after Canadian police cleared the protesters fighting to end COVID-19 restrictions. Canadian police made several arrests on Sunday and cleared protesters and vehicles that occupied the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, following a court order on Friday.

Britain working to provide more military support to Ukraine

Britain is working on a package of military support and economic aid for Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion grows, a government spokesperson said on Sunday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a trip to Europe later this week to build support to end the standoff with Russia. Although there were no details of where Johnson would visit, his office said he wanted to engage more with Nordic and Baltic countries.

Remaining U.S. diplomats in Ukraine to work from western city of Lviv - report

The U.S. embassy to Ukraine's remaining diplomatic staff will work from the western city of Lviv, online newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda cited a U.S. diplomatic source as saying on Sunday, amid mounting fears of a possible Russian invasion. The U.S. embassy to Ukraine could not immediately be reached for comment.

U.S. officials won't confirm reports on possible Russia invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

Senior U.S. officials on Sunday said they could not confirm reports that U.S. intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, but said they would try to prevent any "surprise attack" by sharing what they knew of Russia's plans. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that a Russian invasion https://graphics.reuters.com/RUSSIA-UKRAINE/dwpkrkwkgvm could begin any day and President Joe Biden has said he will support Ukraine after any invasion and defend NATO territory.

Nuclear talks harder as West 'pretends' to take initiative -Iran official

A senior Iranian security official said on Monday that progress in talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was becoming "more difficult" as Western powers only "pretended" to come up with initiatives. The indirect talks in Austria between Iran and the United States resumed last week after a 10-day break. Delegates have said the talks have made limited progress since they resumed in November after a five-month hiatus prompted by the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Saudi-led coalition asks civilians in ministries in Yemen's Sanaa to evacuate

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen late on Sunday asked civilians in Yemeni ministries in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to immediately evacuate, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the coalition. The coalition said the Iran-backed Houthis use these headquarters to "launch hostile operations," and in response to the threat a site linked to the latest attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport would be destroyed.

Ukraine pledges funds to keep airspace open amid Russia standoff

Ukraine pledged funds on Sunday to try to keep its airspace open to commercial flights, as some carriers reviewed their services to the country after the United States warned that Russia could invade at any time. Dutch airline KLM - part of Air France - said it would stop services to Ukraine and Germany's Lufthansa said it was considering suspending flights.

U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, which is not part of the Atlantic military alliance, and Washington - while keeping open the diplomatic channels that have so far failed to ease the crisis - has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent.

Canada relocates military personnel out of Ukraine amid Russia threats

Canada has temporarily withdrawn its Ukraine-based military personnel to an undisclosed destination in Europe, the Canadian defence ministry said on Sunday, as Western countries fear Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. Canada, which has the world's third-largest Ukrainian population after Ukraine and Russia, has kept a 200-strong training mission in western Ukraine since 2015.

