Three Canadian Special Forces members under investigation for protest involvement

Three members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces are under investigation for allegedly supporting the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, the Department of National Defence said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 05:27 IST
Three members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces are under investigation for allegedly supporting the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, the Department of National Defence said on Sunday. Commander Major-General Steve Boivin said in statement that an investigation was launched after senior leadership was made aware on Feb. 1 that one member was possibly involved. On Feb. 10, another investigation was initiated to look into the involvement of two other members.

"The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) does not condone its members supporting and/or actively taking part in causes that jeopardize the apolitical imperative associated with their functions," he said. The department did not detail how the three unidentified members were involved in the demonstrations. The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 17th day on Sunday.

The members were already in the process of being released from the Canadian Armed Forces.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

