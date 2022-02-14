Left Menu

Olympics-Snowboarding-Anderson bows out of Beijing after failing to qualify for Big Air

She told fans in a social media post after the slopestyle competition she was OK and "looking forward to some time off and self-care".

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 09:21 IST
U.S. snowboarder Jamie Anderson's journey at the Beijing Olympics ended early on Monday after the two-time Olympic gold medalist failed to qualify for the Big Air finals.

At her third Olympics, Anderson did not land her signature trick, cab double underflip, in her first two runs, failing at landing on both, getting scores of 30.00 and 29.50. Despite a stellar third run, a 1080 spin that gave her 89.75, she fell short of qualifying among the top 12 athletes.

Anderson's third Olympics has been a disappointing one. She failed to retain her gold medal in the women's slopestyle competition last week, finishing ninth and missing out on the history-making opportunity.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

