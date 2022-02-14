Left Menu

Major drug haul in Assam, 30,000 Yaba tablets, three held

Assam's Cacher district police recovered 30,000 tablets of Yaba, a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, and apprehended three persons from the Bagpur area under the Joypur police station on Sunday.

ANI | Cacher (Assam) | Updated: 14-02-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 09:51 IST
Major drug haul in Assam, 30,000 Yaba tablets, three held
Cachar police recovers 30,000 yaba tablets. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Cacher district police recovered 30,000 tablets of Yaba, a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, and apprehended three persons from the Bagpur area under the Joypur police station on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Cachar police wrote "In a major overhaul, 30000 YABA tablets recovered and three persons apprehended by Joypur Police Station. The war against drugs continues and will not stop short of any stops." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022